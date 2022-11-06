Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 59,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $161.95 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

