Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.