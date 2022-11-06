Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

