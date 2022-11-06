Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,239,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.2 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

