Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

