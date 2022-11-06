Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

