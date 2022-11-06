Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,300 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 2,292.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,461 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

