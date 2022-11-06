Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $95.95 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

