Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

