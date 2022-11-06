Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 322,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

