Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

