Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.