Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 105.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE SLQT opened at $0.68 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.