Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,905,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

