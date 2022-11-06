Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.81. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

