Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $29,042,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $14,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.