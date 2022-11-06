Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 3.1 %

Western Union stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

