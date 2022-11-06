Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 3.1 %

Western Union stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

