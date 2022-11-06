Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.88 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

