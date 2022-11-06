Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

