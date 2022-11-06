Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,271,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

