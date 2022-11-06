Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Ingevity Trading Up 5.6 %

Ingevity Profile

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

