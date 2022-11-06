Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,319 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares during the period.

NTST stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.03%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

