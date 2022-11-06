Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,264,502 shares of company stock worth $72,836,446. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.