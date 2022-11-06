Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.