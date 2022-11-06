Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

