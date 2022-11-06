Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 681.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 22.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American States Water

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.