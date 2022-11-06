Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

