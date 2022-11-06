Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,939,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

