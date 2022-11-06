Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

