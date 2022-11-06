Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE NTR opened at $73.29 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.