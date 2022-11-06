NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $174.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

