Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $427,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $13.70 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

