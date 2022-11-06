Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.