Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

