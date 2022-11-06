Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,124 shares of company stock worth $1,758,669 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

