Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Up 1.2%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 3,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

