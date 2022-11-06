Piper Sandler Increases Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $160.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALX stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.79. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $281.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average is $233.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

