Piper Sandler Increases Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $160.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ALX stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.79. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $281.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average is $233.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
