Primerica (PRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primerica Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $143.30 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

