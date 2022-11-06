Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $277.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.86 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

