PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

