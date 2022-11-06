Raymond James Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $125.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APTV. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $179.66.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

