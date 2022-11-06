Robert Dennehy Sells 6,500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00.
MTSI stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
