Robert W. Baird Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WK. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

