Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Roku Stock Down 4.3 %

Roku Profile

Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $290.37.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.