Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sachem Capital worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 36.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

