Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 826.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

