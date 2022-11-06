Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 9,740 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) by 1,288.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KOLD opened at $16.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.