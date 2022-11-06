Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,370,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

TUR opened at $28.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

