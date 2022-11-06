Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after acquiring an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

