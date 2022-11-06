Simplex Trading LLC Has $431,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,014,000.

Shares of SDS opened at $48.44 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

